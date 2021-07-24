Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Anti-lockdown protesters hold ‘freedom rallies’ in Australia; pelt cops with plants and bottles
world news

Anti-lockdown protesters hold ‘freedom rallies’ in Australia; pelt cops with plants and bottles

The protest organisers had dubbed the protest a "freedom" rally and publicised it on social media pages associated with vaccine disinformation and conspiracy theories,
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Most of the anti-lockdown protestors were seen walking maskless and were carrying signboards with slogans like "Wake up Australia" and "Drain the Swamp".. (Photo by Steven SAPHORE / AFP)(AFP)

Anti-lockdown protestors numbering in the thousands took to the streets in Australia’s big cities, defying stay-at-home orders and clashing with the police. In Sydney, protesters were seen uprooting plants and picking bottles from the sidewalks and hurling them at the police, reported Bloomberg. Another crowd was captured on video, chanting “freedom freedom” and marching in the city’s central business district.

David Elliott, police and emergency services minister for New South Wales, criticised the protesters, telling reporters that “these are the sort of people who are going to prolong this lockdown”. About 50 people have been arrested so far in Sydney. Rallies also took place in other cities like Melbourne. The actual number of protesters is not yet known but Elliot indicated around 3,500 people participated in the mass protests. “What we saw today were 3,500 very selfish boofheads,” he said.

The protest organisers had dubbed the protest a "freedom" rally and publicised it on social media pages associated with vaccine disinformation and conspiracy theories, reported AFP. Resentment has been growing amongst the masses over the Scott Morrison government’s handling of the pandemic. Most of the protestors were seen walking maskless and were carrying signboards with slogans like "Wake up Australia" and "Drain the Swamp".

Millions of Australians have been put under lockdown as a combination of the Delta variant and slow vaccine rollouts have been leading to a rise in the number of cases. Australia has administered enough doses for just 21% of its population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

The country’s vaccination drive has slowed down further after a new advisory recommending the AstraZeneca jab only for those aged 60 and above was released last month. However, faced with mounting rates of infection and supply constraints of the Pfizer shot, the government’s technical advisory group has asked adults in the Sydney area to consider the AstraZeneca shot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP