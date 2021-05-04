Home / World News / Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters: FBI
Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters: FBI

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.
Mclean, Virginia
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters's gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia.

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 pm, the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

