Oct 31, 2025
Armed men bomb telephone exchange in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 02:42 pm IST

The exchange, located in Lakki Marwat district near the South Waziristan border, was severely damaged in the blast.

Unidentified armed men on Friday blew up a telephone exchange building using an improvised explosive device in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

People wait near the closed gate at the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan, after the border was shut for nearly two weeks following clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces.(AP)
No casualties were reported. Police and a bomb disposal squad reached the site and have launched an investigation.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing a rise in terrorist incidents, especially in districts bordering Afghanistan, with government infrastructure, law enforcement personnel, and security forces frequently targeted.

Also Read | What is Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan? Why do Afghans refuse to consider it as border?

What is the issue at Pakistan border?

The recent flare-up between Pakistan and Afghanistan has brought in limelight the Durand Line, boundary between the two countries.

The mention of Durand Line as “border” in the ceasefire statement released by Qatar reportedly upset the Afghan officials, leading Qatar to issue a revised statement.

In an earlier statement, Qatar said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.”

The statement was then revised to remove the phrase "on the border between the two brotherly countries" and said,

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.”

