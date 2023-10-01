‘Arrest him’ call citizens as video of US Rep Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm goes viral

Democratic US Representative Jamaal Bowman is facing a police investigation for pulling the fire alarm in order to delay the key congressional voting that his party was trying to stop. The meeting was being held in a congressional office building but had to be stopped due to evacuation which was prompted by the fire alarm.

A video released by the Capitol Police on Saturday, the day of the event, shows Jamaal activating the fire alarm near the exit of the building that houses congressional offices.

The incident is under investigation by the police, along with the House Administration Committee holding its own investigation of the incident. The committee is a Republican-controlled panel that oversees the House grounds.

Jamaal, who is the representative of parts of New York City along with some suburban areas issued a statement, in which he admitted to pulling the fire alarm, as he mistakenly thought it would help open a closed door.

He stated that he regretted the decision and in no way did the action to delay any vote. It was rather as he wanted to open the door to be able to reach the voting.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy issued a statement on the incident: “I was really appealed watching Democrat's actions. When we found that an individual who was elected to Congress would pull the fire alarm, that’s a new low. ”

Citizens of the country are calling for the arrest of the U.S. Rep comparing his action to that of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“If they don’t charge Rep Bowman, with a crime for endangering the lives of those in the capitol & obstructing congressional proceedings then they better let every single J6er that’s rotting in prison for nonviolent offenses out with an apology & compensation right fucking now!,” wrote a user on X.

Another user pointed out that is is unbelievable to read that Jamaal did not know what pulling the fire alarm would do, as two years ago he had attended an NYC fire department class himself.

"Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman expect us to believe he didn’t know how to pull a fire alarm but I found these photos of him having class with the NYC fire department two years ago. I’m not letting them let this go," wrote the user on X.

Another attested that the 47-year-old used to be a school principal himself, so he exactly knew what it was.

"Jamaal Bowman made a statement that he thought this lever would open the door, and is asking everyone to calm down.

He used to be a school principal! He knows EXACTLY what these are, and can READ!

HE’S A LIAR!," they wrote.