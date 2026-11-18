Alice Huang, who is in the spotlight following reports about her relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and her husband, Kang Wei, were pursuing two different approaches to advancing China’s artificial intelligence capabilities ahead of the US.

Nvidia former CEO Jensen Huang greets Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. (REUTERS)

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While Huang, a Megaspeed executive, was reportedly having an extramarital affair with Jensen Huang to secure access to Nvidia’s advanced-computing chips, Kang was building a sprawling network of government-backed data centers across China, a review of Chinese public records showed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

How Kang Wei built a $9 billion data center network

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Citing a review of Chinese public records, WSJ revealed the scale of Kang’s data-center business. From 2021 to 2024, the proposed investments tied to Kang’s network topped $9 billion, all built with government backing, WSJ reported.

Chinese government officials hailed Kang’s projects as part of China’s national push to ramp up computing power across the country.

The striking figures came to light after Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang became public. Jensen admitted to having an affair with Alice in an email to Nvidia employees. He later resigned and was replaced by company CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

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{{^usCountry}} While there is no established evidence that Beijing directed Megaspeed’s procurement of Nvidia chips or that the chips ended up in data centers linked to Kang, Chinese public records illustrate how the couple operated on both sides of the US-China technology divide: Chinese state money flowed into Kang’s domestic ventures, while his wife’s overseas company gained access to the very chips Washington was trying to keep out of China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While there is no established evidence that Beijing directed Megaspeed’s procurement of Nvidia chips or that the chips ended up in data centers linked to Kang, Chinese public records illustrate how the couple operated on both sides of the US-China technology divide: Chinese state money flowed into Kang’s domestic ventures, while his wife’s overseas company gained access to the very chips Washington was trying to keep out of China. {{/usCountry}}

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Kang’s data center roots traced to 2021

Kang’s data-center business in China began taking shape in late 2021, well before the US imposed restrictions on sales of advanced AI chips to China.

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At the center of the business was Shanghai-based Century Longteng. According to the WSJ report, a regulatory filing from late 2021 showed that a local Shanghai government body held a 10 percent stake in the company, while an investment vehicle linked to Hexi Capital, Kang’s main business venture, owned 27%.

The remaining 63% was held by Century Huatong, a Shenzhen-listed conglomerate best known for its online gaming business, which later expanded into data-center infrastructure.

Kang subsequently took on an executive role at Century Longteng. The company did not respond to WSJ’s request for comment.

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Century Longteng signs agreement with Huawei

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In early 2022, Century Longteng signed an agreement with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, which marked the beginning of a series of deals that helped Century Longteng build a vast portfolio of data-center projects backed by Chinese government funding.

The two companies agreed to work together on cloud data centers, energy infrastructure and computing, according to a Huawei announcement. Kang attended the signing ceremony alongside senior Huawei executives.

At the time, the US had already placed Huawei on its blacklist, restricting the company’s access to American technology.

Kang's two data centers

Following the agreement, Kang built two major data-centers with Chinese government backing.

The first one came in 2022 with a city of nearly four million people on the banks of the Yangtze River in east-central China, Wuhu. Century Longteng agreed to build what government records describe as an intelligent-computing industrial park.

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The $4.5 billion planned complex was enormous: eight data-center buildings spread across nearly 4.1 million square feet—larger than 70 football fields—housing some 24,000 server racks. The project received state support on electricity and infrastructure as part of Beijing’s “East Data, West Computing” strategy, a plan to spread computing capacity across the country, Wuhu government records show, according to WSJ.

Also Read: Jensen Huang seen cozying up with alleged Chinese spy Alice in pics clicked by daughter: Report

As of April this year, at least one data-center building, roughly 500,000 square feet, had been registered as completed in Wuhu.

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Kang’s second major project came in 2024. A roughly $5 billion data-center development in Liangshan, a remote area of Sichuan province in China’s southwest. Local official accounts identified him as chairman of a Century Longteng-affiliated data-services unit.

Corporate filings also link Century Longteng interests to yet another data-center development in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen.

How Alice Huang secured Nvidia chips

While Kang continued building a data center business in China with government backing, Alice Huang stepped up efforts to secure Nvidia chips.

In November 2023, Alice, a Megaspeed executive, told Nvidia that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba would be a major customer for the company. The move earned Megaspeed designation as an Nvidia cloud partner, giving it priority access to chips, the Journal previously reported.

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That same month, Alice Huang’s registered directorship at Megaspeed ended as part of an ownership restructuring. However, her relationship with Jensen Huang continued. The two were photographed together at a restaurant in Singapore in late 2023 and again in 2024 at the Computex technology conference in Taipei, WSJ reported.

Alice and Kang also pitched their ventures to outside investors. Between late 2024 and June 2025, they offered several data-center projects in Shanghai and Southeast Asia, the Journal previously reported, telling potential investors they could expect to triple their money in three years.

They expressed confidence they had ways to bring Nvidia chips into China.

Also Read | 'We've got this': Nvidia says company can thrive without Jensen Huang after raising sales targets

Investigation into Megaspeed

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In February 2025, Singapore launched an investigation into Megaspeed and several of its senior executives over suspected false declarations involving server purchases, authorities said.

Although investigators found insufficient evidence of criminal offenses in Singapore, Alice Huang received a stern warning and was barred from re-entering the country. Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are still ongoing, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Kang was detained in Shanghai earlier this year as part of an investigation into suspected stock-market manipulation, the Journal previously reported.