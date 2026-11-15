‘Alice Huang left in August 2025’: Megaspeed’s first reaction on Chinese businesswoman amid Nvidia spy row
Megaspeed said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.
Amid row over Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, Megaspeed said on Sunday that she officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and had no current role at the Singapore-based company.
“Ms. Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the Company. Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” Singapore-based cloud-computing company said in a statement shared with CNBC.
Also read: Hurled a bottle, said 'I hope you die': Jensen Huang's outbursts at Nvidia employees
The company said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.
Megaspeed under limelight after Nvidia spy row
Megaspeed has come under heightened scrutiny after reports of Jensen's multiple extramarital affairs, one of them being with former Megaspeed executive Alice, who the US intelligence officials believe is a Chinese intelligence asset.
Megaspeed describes itself as a ‘core business partner of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region.' “We provide privatized, customized computing power product services covering Nvidia's entire GPU product line,” according to its website.
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It came under limelight after reports that Alice was involved in an extramarital affair with Nvidia's Jensen, who resigned from his post on November 12.
US authorities, which have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024, state they have reasons to believe the company acted as a front to transship restricted Nvidia AI chips in China.
Singaporean authorities, including the home affairs ministry, have also launched a probe into the matter, while Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing.
Row surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Alice is a Chinese national who has been associated with Megaspeed, one of Nvidia's major customers in Southeast Asia. US intelligence agencies concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset who had been gathering information for Beijing, according to The New York Times.
The newspaper reported that she was allegedly recruited by China's ministry of state security (MSS), the country's principal civilian intelligence agency, as part of an operation targeting Jensen Huang and Nvidia.
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