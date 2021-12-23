AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine booster shot effective against Omicron: Oxford lab study

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

The study found that antibody levels against Omicron after the booster shot were higher than antibodies in people who had been infected with and recovered naturally from Covid-19.
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Reuters |

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

The study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, showed antibody levels against Omicron after the booster shot were higher than antibodies in people who had been infected with and recovered naturally from Covid-19.

After a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralising levels against Omicron were similar to those against the virus's Delta variant after two doses, the company added.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said researchers at Oxford University who carried out the study were independent from those who worked on the vaccine, Vaxzevria, with AstraZeneca.

 

 

