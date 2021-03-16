Home / World News / AstraZeneca expands planned US supply of Covid antibody drug
world news

AstraZeneca expands planned US supply of Covid antibody drug

AZD7442 is a combination of two antibodies and is currently in late-stage development for the prevention and treatment of Covid.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The announcement takes AstraZeneca's total planned US supplies to 700,000 doses, it added in a statement.

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca, whose Covid vaccine faces safety doubts in some European countries, announced Tuesday that it will supply the US with up to 700,000 doses of a possible antibody treatment.

The company said in a statement that it has signed a deal with the US government's Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense for an extra 500,000 doses of its potential Covid-19 antibody drug AZD7442.

The announcement takes AstraZeneca's total planned US supplies to 700,000 doses, it added in a statement.

The combined value, for the development and supply of the antibody drug in 2021, is about $726 million (608 million euros), it added.

AZD7442 is a combination of two antibodies and is currently in late-stage development for the prevention and treatment of Covid.

"The long-acting antibody combination has the potential to offer almost immediate protection to those who are not able to be vaccinated, to both prevent infection or treat the disease in patients already infected with the virus," said AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Hong Kong's tough rules sees babies isolated, families cramped

News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout

China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

UN report finds APAC region may achieve less than 10% of SDGs by 2030

"The US government's support is critical in helping accelerate the development of AZD7442, which we believe will be an important tool in the fight against Covid-19."

The US government funded the development of AZD7442, which is currently in trials with more than 9,000 participants worldwide.

Tuesday's news comes as the rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has been suspended in several European countries over blood clot fears.

The World Health Organization, AstraZeneca, and the European Medicines Agency have insisted the shot is safe, and that there is no link between the vaccine and reported blood clots.

However, the three largest EU nations -- Germany, Italy and France -- joined others in suspending the shot Monday, dealing a blow to the global immunisation campaign against a disease that has so far killed more than 2.6 million people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP