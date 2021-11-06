Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Astroworld Fest: 8 dead, many injured at Travis Scott concert in Texas
world news

Astroworld Fest: 8 dead, many injured at Travis Scott concert in Texas

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.
Astroworld Fest (Photo via social media)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:59 PM IST
AP |

Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Houston Fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

The surge happened around 9 pm on Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travis scott music festival
