At least 10 people wounded in shooting at US' Philadelphia: Report

World News

world news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Philadelphia Shooting: The victims were rushed to a number of hospitals based on the severity of their injuries

Philadelphia Shooting: At least 10 people have been wounded. (Representational)
ByMallika Soni

At least 10 people have been shot in the area of Kensington and Allegheny in Philadelphia on Saturday night, Reuters reported quoting a CBS affiliate news channel.

The victims were rushed to a number of hospitals based on the severity of their injuries, the report said.

Earlier, US president Joe Biden expressed his anguish over the recent gun violence in Raleigh, North Carolina that left five people dead and two wounded.

Condemning the mass shootings in America, he said that there is so much gun violence that many killings do not even make the news anymore.

"Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," Joe Biden had said in a statement.

Mallika Soni

