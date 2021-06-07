Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 30 killed as two express trains collide in Pakistan; at least 15 trapped
world news

30 killed as two express trains collide in Pakistan; at least 15 trapped

Rescue and relief officials have been rushed to the spot as authorities fear that the number of fatalities could rise further.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Representative image

Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 30 passengers, and injuring 50 others, multiple news agencies reported citing local officials. Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Daharki railway stations near Ghotki city in Sindh province, according to the report.

Rescue and relief officials have been rushed to the spot as 15 to 20 passengers are still reported to be trapped. The number of fatalities may rise further after the rescue work is over.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterwards. Officials are working to ascertain the reason for the derailment. According to railway officials, about 1,100 passengers were on board when the collision ocurred.

Earlier in March, at least one person was killed and 40 others were injured after a train derailed between the Rohri and Sangi stations.

In July 2020, at least 19 pilgrims were killed after a train collided with a passenger van in eastern Pakistan. The accident occurred at an unmanned Railway crossing close to the city of Sheikhupura in Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab.

In 1990, a packed passenger plowed into a standing freight train in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail disaster in Pakistan’s history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan sindh region
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP