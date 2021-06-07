30 killed as two express trains collide in Pakistan; at least 15 trapped

Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 30 passengers, and injuring 50 others, multiple news agencies reported citing local officials. Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Daharki railway stations near Ghotki city in Sindh province, according to the report.

Rescue and relief officials have been rushed to the spot as 15 to 20 passengers are still reported to be trapped. The number of fatalities may rise further after the rescue work is over.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterwards. Officials are working to ascertain the reason for the derailment. According to railway officials, about 1,100 passengers were on board when the collision ocurred.

Earlier in March, at least one person was killed and 40 others were injured after a train derailed between the Rohri and Sangi stations.

In July 2020, at least 19 pilgrims were killed after a train collided with a passenger van in eastern Pakistan. The accident occurred at an unmanned Railway crossing close to the city of Sheikhupura in Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab.

In 1990, a packed passenger plowed into a standing freight train in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail disaster in Pakistan’s history.