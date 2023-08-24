Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At least 5 killed, 6 injured in California bar shooting: Report

Reuters |
Aug 24, 2023 10:06 AM IST

CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING:Five dead, 6 hospitalized in California bar shooting-CBS News

Five people were killed in a shooting at a bikers' bar in California's Orange County, CBS Los Angeles reported on Wednesday citing sources. Six more people were in hospital after a retired law enforcement officer opened fired at the bar, the report added.

According to reports, the shooting took place at a bikers' bar called Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon.(Representational image)

There were multiple victims, the Orange Country Sheriff said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The Sheriff's office gave no more details and did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The CBS report said the shooting took place at a bikers' bar called Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon and there was now a large law enforcement presence.

It cited KCAL News reporting from sources that the shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condition was not known.

The California governor's office said it was monitoring the shooting in Orange County.

