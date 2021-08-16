At least 5 people killed in Kabul airport, says report

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport on Monday as hundreds of people stormed into the area to board planes leaving the Afghan capital, news agency Reuters reported citing eyewitnesses.

One of the eyewitnesses told the news agency that they have seen the bodies of five deceased people being taken in a vehicle. It was not clear whether they died in a firing or in a stampede, said another. Earlier, US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac to catch a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover.

Afghanistan has plunged into crisis as the Taliban insurgents moved towards the capital city Kabul at lightning speed following the US troops pull out. On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and hours later they captured the abandoned presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country, sparking outrage within and outside the country.

Later, in a post on his Facebook page, Ghani said he had faced a difficult decision, with the fate of millions of Kabul residents and the security of the city at stake after 20 years of war in which countless people have already been killed.