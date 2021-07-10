Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / At least 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire
world news

At least 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

The blaze began on Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory, in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky.
Agencies |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 04:17 AM IST
A firefighter tries to extinguish fire inside the building after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh.(REUTERS)

A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said on Friday.

The blaze began on Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory, in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Police initially gave a toll of three dead, but then discovered piles of bodies after the fire was extinguished.

So far 52 bodies have been recovered, but the top two floors of the factory have yet to be searched, said Debasish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

He said the main exit of the factory was locked from the inside and many of those who died were trapped.

Many workers jumped from the upper floors of the factory, and at least 26 suffered injuries. Information about how many people were in the factory and how many were missing was not immediately available.

“For now, we only have these details. After searching the top floors we will be able to get a complete picture,” Bardhan said. Bangladesh has a tragic history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with the workers locked inside.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP