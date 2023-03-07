At least 11 killed, over 70 injured in blast at building in Bangladesh's Dhaka

At least 11 people were killed and over 70 people injured in an explosion at a building in Bangladesh's Dhaka, news agency AFP reported.

The explosion took place in a crowded market area in Dhaka on Tuesday, a local fire service official said as per news agency Reuters. The cause of the blast was unclear, the official said, adding that the death toll could rise as rescue operations were ongoing.

Local media reported that five firefighting units were rushed to the spot after the blast. It occurred around 4:50 pm (local time), the bdnews24 news portal reported. The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police outpost Inspector Bacchu Miah said as per the report.

All of them were receiving treatment at the hospital's emergency unit, he added. The building has several stores for sanitary products on the bottom floor and a branch of BRAC Bank was located adjacent to it, it was reported.

The blast also damaged a bus standing on the opposite side of the road, reports said.

Police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP that at least 45 people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two of the dead are women. The rest are injured and being treated,” Bacchu Mia said while a fire services spokesperson said that no fire broke out in the building.

