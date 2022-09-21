At UN, world leaders have something to say to Putin on Ukraine war: Stop

World leaders met at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken a critical turn with Moscow racing to stage sham votes in annexed regions of Ukraine as Kyiv attempts to recapture its territory.

In an impassioned speech, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Vladimir Putin of “imperialism”.

"Those who remain silent today - despite themselves or secretly with a certain complicity - are serving the cause of a new imperialism, a contemporary cynicism that is destroying the world order," Macron said.

Macron warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was dividing the world and restoring the "age of colonialism."

"When I hear Russia saying it's ready for new cooperation and a new international order without hegemony, that's a tall story. On the basis of what? Invading your neighbour, non-respect of borders you don't like. What's this order? Who is hegemonic today? Russia," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin should give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and realize that he cannot win the war.

"This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said.

On the other hand, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted his role as mediator.

