Indian-origin student in coma after being assaulted in Australia: Report

An Indian-origin student in Australia is in coma after he was assaulted, a report claimed. One suspect has been taken into custody and charged with criminal assault. the student, who has not been identified, is in his 20s and is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Tasmania. The incident took place on November 5 in Tasmania and the victim had ‘extra jural bleeding’ that caused his brain to shift.

Australia Student Assault: The incident took place on November 5 in Tasmania.(File Photo)

Sydney-based Special Broadcasting Service reported that his right lung collapsed and he had to undergo brain surgery. Benjamin Dodge Collings, a 25-year-old resident of Lenah Valley, was taken into custody by police and charged with criminal code assault. The offence carries a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.

Benjamin Dodge Collings was granted a magistrate bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 4 to respond to the charges. These include assault, providing a false address and name, resisting a police officer, and unrelated driving offences as per reportes. The University of Tasmania said that the establishment knows the incident and is taking measures to assist the student in “these difficult times.”

We have been in regular contact with the family and assigned a complex case manager to the case, along with translators, liaison, accommodation and other support, the university said, adding, “The case has gone through the court system as well and we are very limited in what we can say."

