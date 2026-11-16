Australia tightens family-member rules for Temporary Graduate visa applicants

Australia has introduced stricter rules governing which family members can be included in Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) applications, requiring eligible dependants to apply alongside the primary applicant rather than joining later as subsequent entrants.

Australia tightens subclass 485 family visa rules, limiting dependant eligibility and requiring family members to apply alongside the primary applicant. (Unsplash)

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The changes, effective November 13, 2026, also restrict eligibility for family members based on their inclusion in the applicant's previous Student or Temporary Graduate visa. Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the revised requirements on its official website.

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The eligibility requirements for primary applicants seeking the Temporary Graduate visa remain unchanged. Applications lodged before November 13 will be assessed under the rules applicable on the date they were submitted.

Who can include family members under the new rules

Applicants seeking their first Temporary Graduate visa can generally include family members who were previously included on their Student visa and who currently hold a Student visa as dependants, held one on October 2, 2026, or held one within the preceding six months.

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Those applying for a second Temporary Graduate visa can include family members previously included on their first Temporary Graduate visa, provided the dependants currently hold that visa or held it within the past six months.

Under both categories, applicants can include only the same family members who appeared on their previous visa. The primary applicant must be in Australia when applying, while dependants can be inside or outside the country.

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All eligible family members must apply simultaneously with the primary applicant. They cannot submit separate applications later to join the visa holder.

Exceptions for certain applicants and newborn children

The department has specified exceptions for applicants who are Pacific or ASEAN nationals, completed a PhD while holding a Student visa, or completed a course fully funded by a foreign government while holding a Student visa.

These applicants can include existing or new family members, even if they were not dependants on a previous Student or Temporary Graduate visa. However, the primary applicant must still be in Australia and all family members must apply together.

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Separate provisions cover newborn children. Children born outside Australia after their parent received their most recent Student or Temporary Graduate visa can be included in the parent's first or second Temporary Graduate application.

Children born in Australia while a parent holds a Temporary Graduate visa automatically hold the same visa as dependants. Parents do not need to lodge a separate application but must notify the department of the birth.

Warning over invalid applications

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The department has warned applicants against relying solely on ImmiAccount to determine whether family members qualify.

Although the online system may allow applicants to add dependants who do not meet the eligibility requirements, their applications will be invalid.

An invalid application could affect a family member's visa status, particularly if their existing visa has expired. The department also said decisions declaring applications invalid cannot be merits reviewed.

Applicants are advised to verify eligibility and prepare relationship documents before submitting applications.