Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Australia treated TikTok differently: China slams 'discriminatory' ban

Australia treated TikTok differently: China slams 'discriminatory' ban

Reuters |
Apr 07, 2023 08:54 AM IST

China urged Australia to create a favourable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

China said Australia's "discriminatory" ban on TikTok from all federal government-owned devices harmed the interests of Australian businesses and the public, urging Canberra to treat all firms fairly, a commerce ministry statement said on Friday.

A smartphone with a displayed TikTok logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

Read more: 24/7 gas supply not possible, rich people will have to…: Pakistan minister

"Australia treated TikTok differently from other social media platforms and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures, which are not conducive to maintaining Australia's national security," the statement said.

China also urged Australia to create a favourable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
tiktok
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP