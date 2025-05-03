Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australian PM Anthony Albanese re-elected for second term: Projections

Bloomberg |
May 03, 2025 05:05 PM IST

Anthony Albanese is set for a second term as a Labor hero after consecutive election wins, but it’s unclear if he’ll form a majority or rely on smaller parties.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was projected to be re-elected in Saturday’s vote, becoming the nation’s first leader in 21 years to win back-to-back elections.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures beside his partner Jodie Haydon at a polling station for the general election in a primary school in the suburb of Marrickville in Sydney on May 3, 2025. (AFP)
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures beside his partner Jodie Haydon at a polling station for the general election in a primary school in the suburb of Marrickville in Sydney on May 3, 2025. (AFP)

Albanese will enter his second term as a Labor hero after leading his party to successive election victories, according to projections by Australian Broadcasting Corp. There is no indication at this stage whether he will form a majority government or need to rely on minor parties and independents.

Albanese ran an almost faultless campaign against opposition leader Peter Dutton, turning around polls at the start of the year that had suggested he was headed for defeat. The center-left government had struggled during its first term with headwinds such as sticky inflation, high interest rates and a housing crunch that risked a voter backlash.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Australian PM Anthony Albanese re-elected for second term: Projections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On