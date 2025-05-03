Australian PM Anthony Albanese re-elected for second term: Projections

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was projected to be re-elected in Saturday’s vote, becoming the nation’s first leader in 21 years to win back-to-back elections. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures beside his partner Jodie Haydon at a polling station for the general election in a primary school in the suburb of Marrickville in Sydney on May 3, 2025. (AFP)

Albanese will enter his second term as a Labor hero after leading his party to successive election victories, according to projections by Australian Broadcasting Corp. There is no indication at this stage whether he will form a majority government or need to rely on minor parties and independents.

Albanese ran an almost faultless campaign against opposition leader Peter Dutton, turning around polls at the start of the year that had suggested he was headed for defeat. The center-left government had struggled during its first term with headwinds such as sticky inflation, high interest rates and a housing crunch that risked a voter backlash.