Baby Indi Gregory dies of ‘euthanasia’ after parents lose legal battle to save her, ‘they took away her chance to live’

Indi Gregory, 8-month-old terminally ill British girl died in her mother's arms within 24 hours after specialists withdrew life support. The development came after her parents lost a tough legal battle against UK's National Health Scheme NHS.

FILE PHOTO: Indi Gregory, who suffers from a rare mitochondrial disease, looks on in this undated handout photo supplied by the family, in Nottingham, Britain. Gregory family photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES./File Photo(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gregory's parents wanted to transfer her to Italy for treatment after the government in Rome awarded her citizenship. But Britain's National Health Service (NHS) and multiple UK courts ruled against transferring her, arguing it was not in the 8-month-old's best interests. The Court of Appeal on Friday also rejected a plea to have her life support removed at home instead of in a hospital.

Indi was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that prevents cells in the body producing energy. There is no cure for mitochondrial disease and her parents -- Claire Staniforth and Dean Gregory -- had wanted her to be treated at the Vatican-owned Bambino Gesu hospital.

Her parents have condemned the decision, and said they were "angry, heartbroken and ashamed" as they announced their daughter's death via the Christian Concern group that has been supporting the couple. "The NHS and the courts not only took away her chance to live a longer life, but they also took away Indi's dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged," Gregory said in a statement. "They did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party promotes and defends traditional Catholic family values, announced last week that Indi Gregory had been granted Italian citizenship. Meanwhile Pope Francis on Saturday released a statement saying he "embraces the family of little Indi Gregory, her father and mother" and that he "prays for them and for her".

But British courts ruled Rome's intervention was "wholly misconceived" as they blocked Indi's transfer there.

Indi's death has triggered anger and sadness across.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON