Bahrain issued an all-clear early on Wednesday, nearly an hour after warning of a potential threat and urging residents to move to the nearest safe location, as tensions escalated following exchanges of fire between the United States and Iran.

The Bahraini Interior Ministry did not specify the nature of the threat in its post on X. (Representational Image) (AFP)

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The Bahraini Interior Ministry did not specify the nature of the threat in its post on X. It had also issued an alert on Tuesday, two days after Bahrain said it had intercepted an Iranian aerial attack on its territory that Tehran said had targeted a US military base.

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{{^usCountry}} Bahrain is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bahrain is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, Kuwait's air defences were also countering hostile drone attacks early on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti army said in a statement, without providing further details.

Also Read: Explosions heard in Bahrain after Iran sets ‘new rule’ in conflict with US, Israel: ‘Cool. We’ll apply your logic’

The United States struck an Iranian missile launch site on Tuesday after Iran said it had targeted a US military radar system in Bahrain. The exchanges came despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar.

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The conflict erupted on February 28 after US and Israeli attacks on Iran and has since widened to include Iranian strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military bases.