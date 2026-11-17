Explosions were reportedly heard in Bahrain after the country issued threat alert on Tuesday, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying it targeted US radar system at Sheikh Isa air base of in what they described as a “precise operation”. File photo: Smoke rises after a drone was intercepted during early morning hours in Manama, Bahrain, July 14, 2026 (REUTERS) A few hours before the reports of explosions being heard, Iran — setting what it called a “new rule” — threatened to retaliate against civilian infrastructure located near US or Israeli military bases if those countries targeted similar sites in the Islamic Republic. “Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their “experts” tell NYT: “dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual-use," Iran’s parliamentary speaker and lead negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Tuesday on X. "Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use,” Mohammad Ghalibaf's X post added.

Ghalibaf was responding to a New York Times report — citing unnamed analysts — that many water infrastructure sites in Iran “may have been developed to support the country’s military buildup.” “We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly,” Ghalibaf said. The New York Times article did not say the US or Israel were considering blowing up Iranian dams, though US President Donald Trump has since the start of the war threatened to hit civilian sites, including power plants. Bahrain ‘drone attack’ Strike on US radar in Bahrain followed continued US drone violations of Iran’s airspace, the IRCG said, according to Sepah News - the official media and news outlet of the Iran's Guards. “Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain,” a statement on the Guards’ Sepah news website read, adding that the attack was in response to the “repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones”. The Bahrain interior ministry warned in a post on X of an alert of potential threat, while asking the public to remain calm. The ministry later announced an "all-clear alert".