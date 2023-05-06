Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Bakery shop gutted in fire in Shimla, no loss of life reported

Bakery shop gutted in fire in Shimla, no loss of life reported

PTI |
May 06, 2023 01:28 PM IST

The shutter of the shop was down and the fire was noticed around 7.15 am as smoke started billowing out.

A famous bakery shop in the Lakkar Bazaar area here was gutted in fire on Saturday morning but no loss of life was reported, officials said.

Representational image.

The shutter of the shop was down and the fire was noticed around 7.15 am as smoke started billowing out, they said.

According to officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire department personnel broke open the shutter of the shop.

No loss of life was reported but bakery products, refrigerators and other items in the shop were destroyed in the blaze, officials said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
fire shimla himachal pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP