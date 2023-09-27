Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Pava LaPere murdered, cops warn suspect on the run will, ‘kill and he will rape’

Day after Tech CEO, Pava LaPere, was found murdered in her flat in Mount Vernon, Baltimore, police are still on the lookout for the suspect.

Pava LaPere, CEO of Baltimore based EcoMap, was found dead in her flat on Monday morning

Investigation officers hunting for clues to nab the suspect say 26-year-old CEO's murderer ‘will kill and he will rape’.

Pava, a John Hopkins University graduate was the CEO of EcoMap and based in Baltimore. Police responded to a call at around 11.30am on September 25 where they discovered Pava with blunt-force trauma injuries.

Police suspect 32-year-old Jason Billingsley, could be behind the murder and have warned he is armed and dangerous. He is still on the run and officers have warned that he has a record involving attempted rape, with Acting Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Richard Worley saying at a press conference that Billingsley is a suspect in at least one other investigation in Baltimore.

Billingsley is wanted for first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and additional charges. He was previously arrested in 2013, 2011 and 2009 for multiple charges including sexual offences, second-degree assault and robbery, according to Baltimore Police.

10 months back Pava had featured in 30 Under 30 List in the Social Impact Category and had shared her excitement in an LinkedIN post, 'The entrepreneurs on this list are building amazing solutions to the world's toughest problems. It's a reminder that we have all the assets we need to create change - it's just a matter of being able to access & use that information effectively.'

"We implore residents to be aware of your surroundings at all times. This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm," Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley stated.

Pava launched her eco company from her dorm room at Johns Hopkins University, which aimed to make ecosystems information accessible to everyone along with "powerful technology to digitise ecosystems", according to their website. In the last 18 months, Pava's company has managed to raise $7 million in funding.

In a statement issued following their CEO's death, EcoMap said: "The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time.

“Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do.”

