Home / World News / Bangladesh approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
world news

Bangladesh approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The decision came after health authorities in Bangladesh stopped administering the first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from Monday amid uncertainties over further shipments, reported local media.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 10:31 AM IST
A doctor prepares a jab of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute. Now, it's only the second vaccine to be used in Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has green-lit the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the second vaccine to be used in the country.

The decision came after health authorities in Bangladesh stopped administering the first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday amid uncertainties over further shipments, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The country is in desperate need of Covid-19 vaccine doses to ensure the continuation of the nationwide inoculation drive.

The decision to approve Sputnik V was announced by DGDA Director General Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman on Tuesday, who said that the import, production and use of the Russian vaccine has been green-lit in the country.

"We are expecting around four million vaccine doses to arrive in May," he added.

He further said that only a handful of pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh have the facilities necessary to manufacture vaccines, which will be evaluated by Russian representatives.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government had given the DGDA the green light to approve the vaccines accepted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international drug regulators, Dhaka Tribune reported.

A technical experts' committee recommended that the vaccine be approved on Tuesday noon after reviewing all necessary documents and its efficacy.

When asked if Sputnik V could be administered as the second dose to people who had received their first dose of Covishield vaccine since the country was running out of the latter, the DGDA DG said a committee had been formed to analyze that avenue.

Rahman said the hunt for another vaccine would continue despite the approval for Sputnik V.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Bangladesh has recorded a total of 7,51,659 Covid-19 infections and 11,228 related deaths.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has green-lit the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the second vaccine to be used in the country.

The decision came after health authorities in Bangladesh stopped administering the first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday amid uncertainties over further shipments, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The country is in desperate need of Covid-19 vaccine doses to ensure the continuation of the nationwide inoculation drive.

The decision to approve Sputnik V was announced by DGDA Director General Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman on Tuesday, who said that the import, production and use of the Russian vaccine has been green-lit in the country.

"We are expecting around four million vaccine doses to arrive in May," he added.

He further said that only a handful of pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh have the facilities necessary to manufacture vaccines, which will be evaluated by Russian representatives.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government had given the DGDA the green light to approve the vaccines accepted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international drug regulators, Dhaka Tribune reported.

A technical experts' committee recommended that the vaccine be approved on Tuesday noon after reviewing all necessary documents and its efficacy.

When asked if Sputnik V could be administered as the second dose to people who had received their first dose of Covishield vaccine since the country was running out of the latter, the DGDA DG said a committee had been formed to analyze that avenue.

Rahman said the hunt for another vaccine would continue despite the approval for Sputnik V.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Bangladesh has recorded a total of 7,51,659 Covid-19 infections and 11,228 related deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh coronavirus coronavirus vaccine covid-19 sputnik v sputnik v covid-19 vaccine sputnik
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP