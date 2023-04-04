Home / World News / Videos: Massive fire breaks out in Bangabazar cloth market in Bangladesh's Dhaka

Videos: Massive fire breaks out in Bangabazar cloth market in Bangladesh's Dhaka

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Bangladesh Bangabazar Fire: According to the officials, 47 units of the fire service are working to control the fire, AP reported.

A massive fire broke out in one of the biggest clothing markets in the Bangladesh capital's Dhaka, officials said. The fire broke out at the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am, Associated Press reported.

Bangladesh Bangabazar Fire: The fire broke out at the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am.
However, no casualties were reported, officials said as per the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

According to the officials, 47 units of the fire service are working to control the fire, AP reported. The cause of the fire is not known yet, it added.

Quoting Anwarul Islam Dolon, an official in the media department of the Fire Service, the report said that the first unit of firefighters reached the scene within two minutes.

Owners and employees of shops in the market rushed to the spot and were seen removing goods from their stores, the report added. Bangabazar is one of the biggest markets in Bangladesh.

