Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York to face arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges related to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The former President flew to New York City from his home in Mar-a-Lago. He will stay at the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan for the night, news agency Reuters reported. Donald Trump is the first former US President to face a criminal charge. Here are top updates on Donald Trump's arraignment:

Donald Trump Indictment: Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (AP)