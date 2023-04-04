Home / World News / Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 06:40 AM IST

Donald Trump Indictment: Donald Trump is the first former US President to face a criminal charge. Here are top updates on Donald Trump's arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York to face arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges related to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The former President flew to New York City from his home in Mar-a-Lago. He will stay at the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan for the night, news agency Reuters reported. Donald Trump is the first former US President to face a criminal charge. Here are top updates on Donald Trump's arraignment:

Donald Trump Indictment: Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (AP)
  1. The area around Trump Tower has been cordoned off with heavy police presence. Donald Trump supporters were seen as he came out of the car to go inside the building, Reuters reported.
  2. Donald Trump's attorneys said that the former president will plead not guilty in the case, US media reports suggested. Instead, he will fly back to Florida where he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
  3. In the arraignment proceeding- which is expected to be brief- charges in the indictment will be read to him.
  4. Donald Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels.
  5. While Donald Trump and his aides continued to use the indictment to energise his supporters ahead of 2024 presidential elections. “It’s hard to believe that I will be ARRESTED tomorrow as a result of the most disgraceful witch hunt in our nation’s history,” a Trump Campaign mail titled ‘Tomorrow, I will be arrested’ said.
  6. Donald Trump’s team claimed that he has “raised over USD 4 million” in the 24 hours following the indictment.
  7. Among Republicans, Donald Trump's lead widened over rivals in the party's presidential nominating contest, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
  8. Almost 48% of Republicans said that they want Donald Trump to be their party's presidential nominee, up from 44% in a poll last month.

    Mallika Soni

    Mallika Soni

donald trump
