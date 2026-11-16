Bangladesh dismisses reports of India setting conditions for Sheikh Hasina's return: ‘She’ll return under extradition treaty'

India has not set any formal conditions for the return of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh reportedly said on Monday.

Sheikh Hasina has been living in a self-imposed exile in India after she was ousted in a student-led uprising in 2024. (AFP)

However, Bangladesh's foreign affairs minister Shama Obaed Islam said Dhaka would consider any formal conditions that New Delhi might put forward regarding Hasina's return, Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

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Hasina has been living in New Delhi since July 2024 after she was ousted following a student-led uprising which brought her 15-year rule to an end. Last year, a Bangladeshi court sentenced her to death in absentia after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown on protesters.

“The Ministry of Law is examining how she will be brought back. We believe she will return under the extradition treaty, like any other accused person, and serve her sentence here. If India responds, it will make things easier for the people of Bangladesh and the government,” the minister was quoted as saying.

She noted that bilateral ties between Bangladesh and India were more important than the issue of Hasina's return to Bangladesh.

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{{^usCountry}} "There are some unresolved issues between the two countries, which will be addressed through diplomatic discussions," she was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are some unresolved issues between the two countries, which will be addressed through diplomatic discussions," she was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister's remarks came in response to a November 12 report by BBC Bangla which said that India had sought a fresh trial for Hasina and an opportunity for her to appeal against her death sentence as preconditions for her extradition.

Meanwhile, Hasina on Monday that she plans to return to Bangladesh in December even “if death is the price” she has to pay.

In an interview with news agency AFP, Hasina said, “I am fully aware of the risks I face if I return. But I have made my decision, and no threat of death will keep me away from my own country.”

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Her statement comes days after Bangladesh said that she could face execution if she returned. The country also said she had no further legal options after failing to appeal against her conviction within the given deadline. The 79-year-old has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the trial.

Bangladesh has asked India to extradite Hasina, with New Delhi saying that the request is under legal review. Hasina described Dhaka's position as "contradictory".

She said, “For months, they have demanded my return. Yet now that I am taking practical steps to come home, they appear to be more interested in threatening me... than actually allowing it to happen," she said.

"Frankly, I find these contradictory statements from the Bangladeshi authorities rather revealing,” Hasina added.

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She said she would not seek India's help to arrange her return. "Why would I ask another country to extradite me, when I have already decided to return voluntarily?" she said.

"Extradition is a matter between two sovereign states. India will make its own decisions according to its laws, policies and national interests," she added.