Sheikh Hasina ousted: What UK said on her asylum request

The United Kindom's laws don't allow people to travel to the country and seek temporary refuge or asylum, Britain's home office told NDTV, amid reports that ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned next stop could be London. A mural of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seen vandalised by protesters as people celebrate her resignation in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Reuters)

Sheikh Hasina has reportedly been in New Delhi since Monday. She had fled Dhaka fearing for her safety amid violent protests against quotas in government jobs.

The UK government told the news channel that those seeking asylum must do so in the first safe country they reach.

According to PTI, the UK has told Sheikh Hasina that the country won't be able to provide her with legal immunity should she seek asylum in the country. Per the agency, she is exploring other avenues as well.

Her original plan was to move to London after a brief stay in India. However, she will now stay in India for at least two days due to uncertainties, the agency added.

The spokesperson for the UK Home Office told the channel: "Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - that is the fastest route to safety".

India has assured Sheikh Hasina of help, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting in the national capital on Tuesday.

He, however, said that the political leader was in shock after she was ousted from office and her country and the Centre has given her time to recoup before proceeding with discussions on her next move.

Meanwhile, the union minister made a statement in the Parliament, elaborating on the circumstances that led to Sheikh Hasina's landing in Ghaziabad hours after she fled Dhaka.

"On 5th August, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi," he told the House.

With inputs from PTI, ANI