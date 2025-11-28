Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s condition ‘extremely critical’, says party

The health of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia (80) has deteriorated sharply, with a close aide describing her condition as “extremely critical” on Friday. Bangladesh's former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, center, leaves after a court appearance in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(AP)

She was taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a chest infection spread to her heart and lungs, according to PTI.

"Last night, the doctors said that her physical condition is extremely critical," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

BNP held special prayers

Following Friday prayers, the BNP held special prayers for her recovery, seeking nationwide support.

"We have sought prayers from the people across the country after Jummah prayers for the recovery of the 'Mother of Democracy', Begum Khaleda Zia.

We pray that she may recover and return to the people to get the opportunity to work for the country," Fakhrul said.

Zia has long been dealing with multiple health complications, including liver and kidney problems, diabetes, arthritis, and eye-related illnesses. Her elder son, Tarique Rahman, the BNP’s acting chairman, has been living in London since 2008.

Her younger son, Arafat Rahman, died of cardiac arrest in 2025.

Returned to Bangladesh in May

BNP has recently re-emerged as a key force in Bangladesh’s transformed political landscape, following the student-led uprising that ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Earlier this year, Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh from London on May 6 after spending four months receiving advanced medical treatment there.

Khaleda Zia’s party on Tuesday criticised the interim government of Bangladesh for entering long-term agreements with foreign firms to run major ports, arguing that an “unelected” administration lacks the authority to make such commitments.

The criticism came after the interim government signed two significant deals last week.

One of them grants Netherlands-based APM Terminals BV, a subsidiary of Danish conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk, the right to operate the newly constructed Laldia container terminal at Chattogram Port for 30 years.