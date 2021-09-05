Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Bangladesh MP proposes ban on marriages for working couples; draws criticism
world news

Bangladesh MP proposes ban on marriages for working couples; draws criticism

Lawmaker Rezaul Karim also argued that the children of working couples were often exposed to abuse by housemaids.
PTI | , Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The proposal created laughter in the House and several of his colleagues ridiculed him.(Unsplash)

Bangladesh Parliament on Saturday declined to consider a weird proposal by an independent lawmaker who suggested a ban on marriages among the working people to address the unemployment issue in the country, drawing criticism from fellow parliamentarians.

Lawmaker Rezaul Karim also argued that the children of working couples were often exposed to abuse by housemaids.

"Men holding jobs want to marry working women, likewise, women in service want to marry service holders . . . if the trend continues you can't resolve the unemployment problem in the country," Karim said.

The proposal created laughter in the House and several of his colleagues ridiculed him.

Law minister Anisul Huq called the proposal a manifestation of "freedom of speech".

"I cannot move two steps off the House if I accept the proposal . . . this is unconstitutional," the minister said.

Huq said being a public representative himself, he could not endanger his own career by accepting such a weird proposal.

RELATED STORIES

"Since we have the freedom of speech, he (Karim) can say whatever he likes and he is taking the advantage of that freedom," the minister said.

Karim, who became a lawmaker from a constituency in northwestern Bogra district for the first time in 2018, last year drew massive criticism by blaming the feminist campaigns for growing incidents of rape.

He also grabbed media attention the same year by posting a profile picture on his Facebook account holding a pistol in his hand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Joe Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites

About 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir, claim resistance forces

NZ will tighten anti-terrorism law, PM vows day after attack

28% of 138,000 assessed species now face extinction: Conservation body
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP