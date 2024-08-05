Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees country; army chief announces interim govt

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned in the face of massive public protests that left more than 300 people dead since last month, as army chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government will be formed to govern the country. Protesters celebrate in Dhaka after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on Monday. (AP Photo)

Hasina, Bangladesh’s longest serving premier who began an unprecedented fourth consecutive term in January, left her official residence in a military helicopter and subsequently left the country in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft. There was no official word on her final destination though reports suggested she could be bound for London after a stopover in New Delhi.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which was leading the protests, called on people across Bangladesh to join a ‘March to Dhaka’ on Monday and protesters occupied Ganabhavan, the primier’s official residence, and the Prime Minister’s Office following reports that Hasina had fled the country.

“The honourable prime minister has resigned, and we will form an interim government to do our work. Please have patience, give us some time,” Waker-uz-Zaman said while addressing the media after holding consultations with the leaders of various political parties.

“God willing, we will be successful in solving all the problems by working together. Don’t go on the path of confrontation and return to the path of peace and order,” he said, speaking in Bengali.

Zaman said that following discussions with the leadership of the “main political parties”, a decision was made to form an interim government that will run all the affairs of the country.

“We will go to the president and after discussions with him on this issue, we will form the interim government and manage the country,” he added.

There was no immediate word on the developments from the Indian government, which has maintained in recent weeks that the protests in Bangladesh were an “internal matter” of that country. Hasina was seen as one of the closest partners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the neighbourhood and Bangladesh was the main beneficiary of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, with billions of dollars poured into creating physical and energy connectivity between the two sides.

Zaman said the military will ensure that all killings and acts of injustice during the recent protests will be investigated by the authorities. “I give you my word that there will be justice for all killings and acts of injustice. Please have faith in the military. I am taking all the responsibility for your lives and property, and I give you my word that you should not give up hope,” he said.

The dramatic turn of events followed the death of more than 100 people in clashes during nationwide protests on Sunday. A protest by students last month against a controversial quota in government jobs was transformed into a mass movement against the government led by Hasina’s Awami League party.

The army chief sought the help of students and protesters to restore normalcy in the country. “We will fulfill all your demands and restore peace and order in the country. Please cooperate with me and abstain from all the destruction, killing, fighting and conflict. I am certain that if you do as I say and if we work together, we will undoubtedly move towards a good outcome,” he said.

Responding to questions from journalists, Zaman said the meeting of political parties he had convened was attended by Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman, top leaders of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jatiya Party leaders, civil society representatives, and Asif Nazrul, a professor of Dhaka University and a critic of the Sheikh Hasina government who has considerable influence among the protesters.

“There was no one from the Awami League,” Zaman said in response to a question from a reporter on whether the ruling party had attended the meeting.

The military has faced pressure from retired officials and other influential groups to step back from security duties following the death of scores of students in the recent protests. Though it remains a behind-the-scenes player, the Bangladesh Army continues to exercise considerable influence in politics.