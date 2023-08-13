Bangladesh records 14 more dengue- related deaths, toll reaches 387

Bangladesh has reported 14 more deaths due to dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the death toll from mosquito-borne diseases in the country to 387 in 2023, Bangladesh-based The Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh Dengue: Patients suffering from dengue receive treatment at Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(AP)

During the period, 2,432 people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Of the new patients, 740 were hospitalised in Dhaka and the rest were admitted to hospitals in other parts of Bangladesh, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,830 dengue patients, including 4,423 in Bangladesh, are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 82,506 dengue cases and 72,289 recoveries, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

In 2022, 281 dengue deaths were recorded in Bangladesh. It was the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2018, according to Dhaka Tribune report. In 2022, Bangladesh recorded 62,423 cases and 61,971 recoveries.

On August 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that a significant surge in dengue fever cases has gripped Bangladesh, according to the statement released by United Nations.

The WHO called for efforts to control the mosquito vector population and minimize individual exposure like using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved clothes.

The outbreak in Bangladesh, which escalated rapidly since late June, witnessed 69,483 confirmed cases of dengue and 327 related deaths between January 1 - August 7, with a case fatality rate of 0.47 per cent, according to the UN Health Agency. The cases were reported from all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

The WHO said, "The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh."

In July, 43,854 cases and 204 deaths were reported due to dengue, accounting for 63 per cent of the total cases and 62 per cent of the deaths, according to the statement released by UN. The sharp rise in the number of cases is unprecedented in comparison to the past five years.

Last week, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued five directives to create awareness and prevent dengue amid rising cases of dengue across the country. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all, including party workers, to implement these directives, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

The directives issued by Sheikh Hasina include the use of mosquito nets and no water accumulation, the report said. She instructed that the surroundings must be kept clean and free of mosquitoes. She said that efforts must be made to create awareness among the public in cities, towns, villages, neighbourhoods, and markets. She directed that mosquito eradication drives must be carried out in all the regions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON