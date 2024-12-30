Bangladeshi Americans urges Trump to protect religious minorities in Bangladesh

The coalition of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians has called on President-elect Donald Trump to step in and assist in safeguarding minority communities in Bangladesh, calling the ongoing atrocities against religious and ethnic minorities there a "existential threat" from Islamist forces. President-elect Donald Trump has been urged to intervene and support the protection of minority populations in Bangladesh by the alliance of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. (AFP)

Urging Trump to secure the immediate release of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who they said has been jailed on sedition charges, the group on Sunday said Bangladesh risks descending into radicalisation, which could have far-reaching effects not only for South Asia but for the rest of the world as well, according to news agency PTI.

On November 25, Das, a former ISKCON leader, was taken into custody at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. He was charged with sedition for allegedly insulting the national flag, and a Chattogram court denied his bail request and remanded him to prison. The case's hearing is scheduled on January 2, 2025.

In a memorandum addressed to Trump, the group suggested linking Bangladesh’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions to the cessation of internal ethnic and religious persecution.

In order to formally acknowledge minorities and indigenous tribes, the memorandum also suggested a comprehensive Minority Protection Act. According to a press release, the creation of safe havens, a minority-only electorate, and legislation against hate speech and hate crimes were among the main suggestions made to safeguard religious customs and cultural heritage.

Religious leaders in Bengal demand end to atrocities

West Bengal's Muslim and Hindu religious leaders demanded on Saturday that the neighbouring country's crimes against the Hindu minority, particularly women, need to stop and that peace and harmony must be restored in Bangladesh.

At a meeting held in Kolkata, prominent figures from the "Hindu Sanatani Sangathan" and the "All India Imams Organisation" talked about the ongoing attacks in Bangladesh on minorities and their places of worship, according to a report by The Deccan Herald.

Religious leaders expressed alarm over the state of affairs, stating that the interim government must act to safeguard people and property in Bangladesh and that peace and harmony must be restored immediately.

The All India Imams Organization's Faizen Munieer said, "Every community must enjoy the right to practice its religion without any intimidation. But we are worried and saddened over the situation in Bangladesh from where reports of attacks against minorities continue to pour in. We want an end to these hostilities and stand for the rights of every minority community member everywhere."

Following another meeting with religious leaders, Munieer stated that they would discuss with the government of Bangladesh the matter of ensuring the safety and security of members of the minority community there and offer to send a peace delegation if both the Indian and Bangladeshi governments agreed.

"We are alarmed over the continuing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Even women are not being spared by fundamentalists. We wish the interim government puts an end to such attacks before things turn worse," Munieer added.

Radharamn Das, vice-president of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Kolkata, told PTI such attacks occur often in Bangladesh.

“We are holding prayers for peace and amity and end to hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh. The situation has become such that even women are not being spared from brutal attacks,” Das said.