3 Bangladeshis, illegally staying in India, arrested while trying to cross border

Three Bangladeshis, illegally staying and working in India, were arrested while they were trying to sneak out of the country and enter Bangladesh across the international border in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Police said that the three Bangladeshis got panicky when some Bangladeshis were arrested from various states and wanted to leave India. (Representational image)

Investigation revealed that they had illegally entered India around three to four months ago and went to Tamil Nadu where they were working as masons. They had even made Indian identity cards including Aadhaar card using fake documents.

Police said the arrested have been identified as Kamal Hossain, Sahadat Ali and Hazrat Ali, all aged between 25 - 35 years and hailing from different villages in Bangladesh’s Rajshahi district.

“They had illegally come to India around three – four months ago and were working in Chennai as masons at a construction site. They, however, got panicky when some Bangladeshis were arrested from various states and wanted to leave India,” said a police officer of Murshidabad district.

While the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police recently busted a module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a Bangladesh-based Islamist terrorist group and arrested ten persons from Assam, Murshidabad in West Bengal and Kerala, the STF of Jammu and Kashmir police arrested one person from West Bengal who is a suspected terrorist of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen outfit.

Kolkata Police too busted a racket which used to prepare passports of Bangladeshi nationals using fake documents. At least six persons have been arrested so far. A few other Bangladeshis were also arrested from various districts in West Bengal while trying to enter India.

“A few days ago, the three contacted some touts in West Bengal and sought their help to cross the Indo-Bangla border. They reached Kolkata and took a train to Murshidabad from where they took a car to Domkal and then reached Jalangi,” said an officer.

They were intercepted by the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier when they were trying to cross the border.

Police are now trying to ascertain how and from where they made the Indian identity cards with forged documents. The identity cards seized from them states they are residents of Malda district.

Both Malda and Murshidabad in West Bengal share their border with Bangladesh and are Muslim dominated districts.

West Bengal shares 2,216 km border with Bangladesh - the longest stretch of international border shared by any state in India with a neighbouring country. This border his highly porous with many unfenced stretches and the BSF frequently intercepts Bangladeshi’s trying to enter India and seize consignments of gold, drugs, FICN, cattle and sometimes wildlife.