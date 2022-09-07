Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House. Here's why

Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House. Here's why

world news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 02:50 PM IST

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama In White House: It is customary for a former president to return to the White House for the unveiling of the portraits during their successor's tenure.

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama In White House: First lady Michelle Obama, and President Barack Obama. (AP File)
ByHT News Desk

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits. They will be hosted by US president Joe Biden, who was his vice president, at the White House where they return after almost five years since Barack Obama left office.

It is customary for a former president to return to the White House for the unveiling of the portraits during their successor's tenure.

But the Obamas did not have their ceremony while President Donald Trump held power.

Read more: Defiant Vladimir Putin's half-hearted balancing act with message for West, Asia

Barack Obama hosted former president George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for their portrait unveilings in 2012 during Obama's first term.

The Obamas and Bidens are said to have a close relationship which was formed during Obama's presidency.

The current president and first lady will be honored to host the unveiling of the portraits, "which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope and change," Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
barack obama michelle obama
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP