Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House. Here's why
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits. They will be hosted by US president Joe Biden, who was his vice president, at the White House where they return after almost five years since Barack Obama left office.
It is customary for a former president to return to the White House for the unveiling of the portraits during their successor's tenure.
But the Obamas did not have their ceremony while President Donald Trump held power.
Barack Obama hosted former president George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for their portrait unveilings in 2012 during Obama's first term.
The Obamas and Bidens are said to have a close relationship which was formed during Obama's presidency.
The current president and first lady will be honored to host the unveiling of the portraits, "which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope and change," Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said.
