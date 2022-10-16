Barack Obama on political correctness: ‘I used to get into trouble when…'

Former US president Barack Obama criticised 'cancel culture' and called 'Democrats' a buzzkill for trying to be excessively politically correct in a podcast interview.

"Democrats can be [buzzkills], right? Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgement that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” Barack Obama said.

Citing his own experience, the former president said that whenever he chose to be politically correct, he ended up getting caught in “policy gobbledygook.”

“I think we do get into trouble. Look, I used to get into trouble whenever, as you guys know well, whenever I got a little too professorial and, you know, started...when I was behind the podium as opposed to when I was in a crowd, there were times where I’d get, you know, sound like I was giving a bunch of policy gobbledygook,” he said.

On cancel culture, Barack Obama said that worrying about using the right phrase is something that people should get past. “I think where we get into trouble sometimes is where we try to suggest that some groups are more...because they historically have been victimised more...that somehow they have a status that’s different than other people and we’re going around scolding folks if they don’t use exactly the right phrase,” Barack Obama said.

