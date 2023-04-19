Baseball star Anthony Bass reacts to United Airlines incident involving his ‘pregnant’ wife and children

Anthony Bass has criticised United Airlines for the alleged fiasco involving his pregnant wife Sydney Rae Bass. The Major League Baseball pitcher accused the airlines of making his wife clean the aisle on a flight that she took recently.

Anthony Bass with family(Twitter)

Anthony alleged that Sydney was travelling with their two children on a United Airlines flight. His youngest daughter was eating popcorns, some of which got dropped on the floor of the aisle. He alleged that the flight attendant made his pregnant wife clean it without considering her situation.

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!," tweeted Anthony.

However, he received mixed reactions from Twitter users for the incident. Anthony drew flak as one Twitter user posted "Pregnant women can bend. They may not want to but the solution to that would be to not give your child popcorn on a plane." Responding to the user's comment, Anthony tweeted "One last comment about today’s incident. United provided the popcorn, not my wife."

Some fans supported his rant against the airlines. Anthony thanked them and posted "Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally."

Hours later, the baseball star posted a picture of his daughter smiling cheerfully while holding a pack of popcorns.

Notably, it was Sydney’s sister, Jessie James Decker who first posted about the alleged incident. She took to Instagram and wrote "Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop. My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go united.”

Anthony had got married to Sydney in January 2017. After having their first child, a daughter named Brooklyn, they adopted a baby girl named Blaire in October 2020. Sydney is currently pregnant with who will be their third child.

