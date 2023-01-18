BBC apologises after pornographic noises disrupt its live sports coverage

The BBC apologized after pornographic noises were heard on air during the broadcaster's live coverage of an FA Cup match. The incident happened when noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium.

The noises were apparently played via a mobile phone that a prankster had hidden in the studio. Gary Lineker posted a picture of a cell phone on Twitter following the incident saying that it was “taped to the back of the set" inside the stadium.

“As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” Gary Lineker joked on Twitter.

“We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," the BBC said in a statement. A YouTube prankster, who calls himself “Jarvo,” tweeted that he was behind the incident while posted a video showing him calling the phone to activate the sounds.

Jarvo was banned in October from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after running onto the pitch during a cricket test match between England and India in September 2021, Associated Press reported.

