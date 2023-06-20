Bear break-in: Unsolicited Visitor Tries To Escape From A Window in Colorado, He Got Himself Some Pork Chops and Snacks

On Wednesday, a bear was videotaped trespassing a home in Colorado. The house is located in a blue sage area which is near Fish Creek Falls, a popular steamboat springs tourism destination. In Steamboat springs, the bear devoured a hasty meal before it was caught on camera where it was trying to escape from a second floor window. The bear is seen trying to flee after locking itself in the master bedroom. Heidi Hannah, a neighbour, caught this intrusion on camera and informed the police for assistance when she realised the house was empty.

A bear trying to escape from second-floor window, in Colorado. (WNEM TV5 News screenshot/twitter)

Numerous attempts were made by the bear to escape but The window was too elevated for the bear to drop to the ground. When an officer opened the door, the bear swung itself back into the house. It went downstairs again, escaped from the first- floor window from where it originally stepped in and vanished into the woods. The Colorado parks wildlife officers were also notified.

Ryan MacFarlane, the owner of the house, told Fox31 news that he was at work when the incident took place. He asserted that "He got his nails in there and just ripped that window right open, and got inside and helped himself to my pork chops I had out for dinner that night, got some snacks out of the pantry and knocked over the plants — nothing too crazy.”

A video featuring a mature bear with its cub attempting to open a door was shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The bears successfully opened the door but escaped after being startled by loud noises. The institution urged people to follow “simple precautions” to prevent human/bear conflict. Trapping and emancipating the bear was not considered an option as Colorado has become so populous that it is hard to look for a place to take a bear to ensure no human encounter.

