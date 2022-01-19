Home / World News / Beijing adds 3 more Covid-19 cases weeks ahead of Winter Olympics
world news

Beijing adds 3 more Covid-19 cases weeks ahead of Winter Olympics

Health authorities have been stepping up anti-epidemic measures such as locking down places where the three visited recently and carrying out PCR tests targeting those who may have come into contact with the infected people, raising tensions in the city, Kyodo News reported.
China on Monday announced that it will restrain selling tickets to the general public for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.(Reuters file photo)
China on Monday announced that it will restrain selling tickets to the general public for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 10:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

China's capital Beijing has reported three more Covid-19 cases since Monday, weeks before the Winter Olympics are scheduled to kick off in the capital on February 4.

Health authorities have been stepping up anti-epidemic measures such as locking down places where the three visited recently and carrying out PCR tests targeting those who may have come into contact with the infected people, raising tensions in the city, Kyodo News reported.

Beijing on Saturday reported the first local infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, involving a person who had visited multiple malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. The person had not left the city since the start of this year, reported Taipei Times.

The Covid-19 Omicron variant has been cropping up across China in recent days, including in major port cities like Dalian and Tianjin.

Meanwhile, China on Monday announced that it will restrain selling tickets to the general public for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

As per the organizers, the move comes amid community infections of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant that have been expanding in China, reported Kyodo News. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus beijing
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out