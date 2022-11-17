Beijing is making a plan to speed up Covid vaccinations: China health expert

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 17, 2022 02:03 PM IST

Covid In China: Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the comments at a press conference.

Covid In China: A woman adjusts her face mask after taking a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing.(AP)
Reuters |

A Chinese health expert on Thursday said relevant government departments are making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations and will release information to the public in due course.

Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the comments at a press conference when answering a question about when the country would allow foreign vaccines to be used among the Chinese public.

