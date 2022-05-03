Beijing, Shanghai battle growing Covid-19 outbreak
China’s commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new Covid-19 cases outside areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating.
Also Read | As Beijing tightens Covid-19 curbs, hard-hit Shanghai sees signs of life
Tough coronavirus curbs in Shanghai have stirred rare public anger, with millions of the city’s 25 million people stuck indoors for more than a month, some sealed inside fenced-off residential compounds and many struggling for daily necessities.
While Shanghai officials said the situation is improving, images on social media have unnerved the public at a time when hospitals and mortuaries in the city are overwhelmed.
Dead but found alive
On Monday, authorities said they were investigating five officials after videos showed a local care home transferring an elderly person in a body bag to a mortuary. The person was later found to be still alive.
Also Read | Shanghai nursing home resident wrongly sent to morgue while still alive
Shanghai residents breathed a sigh of relief over the weekend at news that no cases had been confirmed outside areas under lockdown for two days, but disappointment came on Monday with the report of the 58 new infections among people who are allowed to move more freely around the city.
Authorities did not comment on the new cases at a media briefing but members of the public weighed in online.
“They announced that they stamped out cases at the community level too early,” one person commented on the Weibo platform.
Also Read | China's President Xi vows to support growth as Covid lockdowns pummel economy
Still, many people also took heart from data that showed encouraging trends, with 32 new deaths in Shanghai on Sunday, down from 38 a day earlier, and 6,804 new local cases, down from 7,189.
“There is hope for May,” said another Weibo user.
New focus on Beijing
Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its second week, has not locked down, instead relying, at least for now, on mass testing to locate and isolate infections.
Home to 22 million, the capital tightened Covid curbs over the five-day Labour Day holiday that runs through Wednesday, traditionally one the busiest tourist seasons.
Also Read | Covid-19 in China: Beijing tightens restrictions as May Day holidays begin
Twelve Beijing districts, including the largest one Chaoyang which is home to nightlife and embassies, will carry out a further three rounds of Covid-19 tests between May 3 and 5, a local official said on Monday. Chaoyang district accounts for the biggest share of infections in Beijing’s outbreak.
NZ opens its borders
New Zealand welcomed thousands of travellers from around the globe on Wednesday as the country opened its borders to visitors from around 60 nations including the US, Britain and Singapore for the first time since Covid hit in early 2020.
Maori cultural performers sang songs at the arrivals gate in Auckland and travellers were handed popular locally made chocolate bars as the first flights came in from Los Angeles and San Francisco. Friends and family hugged and cried as people were reunited for what was for some the first time in more than two years.
Also, Italy and Greece relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe’s peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal.
-
‘Heavy fighting’ in east as Kyiv tries fresh Mariupol evacuation
Ukrainian authorities were hoping on Monday to evacuate more civilians from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, as Russia's offensive in the east of Ukraine continued with “active and heavy” fighting. Kyiv said more than 100 civilians were evacuated over the weekend from the sprawling Azovstal plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, which has been surrounded by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.
-
Watch: Ukraine's drones 'destroy' Russian patrol boats in Black Sea
Ukraine on Monday claimed that its drones destroyed and sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers refused to accept Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion. "The Bayraktars are working," the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, was cited as saying in the statement, referring to Turkish-made military drones. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.
-
'Jewish blood': Russia's Lavrov likens Zelenskyy to Hitler, Israel hits back
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German dictator Adolf Hitler amid the ongoing war, which in turn invited criticism from Israel – a nation that so far had sought to keep a delicate balance between the two warring sides. Israel's foreign ministry "has summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel for a clarification meeting", a statement by the foreign ministry read.
-
Shanghai nursing home resident wrongly sent to morgue while still alive
The municipal government confirmed the incident and said it has launched an investigation, local media reported. While the nursing home apologised, the error has triggered widespread anger and condemnation among Chinese people, according to discussions on social media. Four people were subsequently dismissed from their positions, and the director of the district civil affairs bureau is being further investigated, while city authorities revoked the license of a doctor surnamed Tian and opened a public security case against the individual.
-
Pak govt may quash Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases: Report
Pakistan's new government is considering quashing or suspending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases to offer him a chance to plead afresh before a court of law, according to a media report on Monday. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the provisions might be used to provide relief to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and others. He was later convicted separately in two corruption cases in 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics