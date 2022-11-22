Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Beijing's new Covid test rules for public places as cases spike

Beijing's new Covid test rules for public places as cases spike

world news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 04:44 PM IST

Covid In China: The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places.

Covid In China: A resident gets swabbed for COVID test.(AP)
Reuters |

China's capital Beijing reported 634 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, the deputy director of city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Liu Xiaofeng said at a briefing.

Read more: Iran considered carrying out attack at FIFA, says Israeli spy chief: Report

The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels, government buildings from Nov. 24, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told the same briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP