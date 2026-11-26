The judges in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial urged prosecutors to shelve one of the cases against him and voiced doubts about the viability of another, prompting his supporters to claim vindication.

Judges in his corruption trial urged prosecutors to shelve Case 4000 and voiced doubts about Case 2000, while Case 1000 can proceed. (Reuters/Representative image) more less

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Netanyahu has denied all charges, which were filed in 2020 and are among the reasons mainstream Israeli politicians have refused to join him in government. The trial, as well as the inconclusive wars in Gaza and Iran, undermined his campaign in last month’s election, resulting in challenger Gadi Eisenkot being tasked with forming a coalition.

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In an unusual summons to Jerusalem District Court’s hearing on Wednesday, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara heard its concerns that the main bribery indictment, known as Case 4000, was marked by unreliable witness testimony and difficulties proving Netanyahu had sought illicit inducements or knew they might be on offer.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution should consider dropping that case, a court spokesperson quoted the judges as saying, adding that they had “cited a low likelihood of conviction.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution should consider dropping that case, a court spokesperson quoted the judges as saying, adding that they had “cited a low likelihood of conviction.” {{/usCountry}}

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Regarding so-called Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for promising benefits to a newspaper owner in return for favorable coverage, the court voiced “serious doubt” over whether the conduct met a criminal threshold and proposed “hearing arguments from both sides,” the spokesperson said.

The third count, Case 1000, can proceed to a conclusion, the spokesperson quoted the judges as saying. That indictment alleges that Netanyahu committed fraud and breach of trust by receiving luxurious gifts from a Hollywood producer and an Australian billionaire in connection with his role as prime minister.

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“We’re open to all possibilities — the appropriate procedural route for doing so must be found,” the court added, a potential signal that a plea bargain is in order.

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Baharav-Miara, whose legal findings have frequently put her at odds with Netanyahu’s religious-rightist coalition, said in response that she sees the trial ending in verdicts or plea-bargains befitting the criminal charges.

“We shall carefully consider the points that Your Honors have raised,” her spokesperson quoted her as telling the judges.

Israel Katz, Netanyahu’s defense minister and a senior member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, argued that the court’s intervention warranted throwing out all charges.

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The case has “exacted a heavy price from the country,” Katz said on X, in views that were echoed across the outgoing coalition.

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Netanyahu had no immediate comment. Having failed to win a clear parliamentary majority in the Oct. 27 ballot, he’s governing in a caretaker capacity while Eisenkot has the first crack at coalition-building.

Should Eisenkot fail, the task will fall to Netanyahu, who says he wants to build a national-unity government that he would lead.