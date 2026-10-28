Netanyahu after exit polls: 'Once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to end Iran threat with Trump's help

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the ‘once-in-a-lifetime historic opportunity’ to eliminate the ‘existential Iranian threat’ together with US President Donald Trump. He was speaking on October 27 as the exit polls indicated a deadlock with former military chief and his main political challenger Gadi Eisenkot.

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu pitched for an alliance with the US as exit polls indicated a tight race. (REUTERS)

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Israel and the US have been engaged in a conflict with Iran since February 2026 after joint strikes across the country. Netanyahu had reportedly also sought strikes ahead of the elections, but received pushback from the military leadership of Israel.

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“The mission is not over — together with President Trump, we will eliminate the threat,” Netanyahu reiterated in a pitch for alliance. Notably, Trump had endorsed Netanyahu is a Truth Social post, days before the election and urged people to re-elect who he called an ‘outstanding warrior’.

Netanyahu bats for “national right-wing government”

Deep Dive What did Netanyahu say he would do about the Iranian threat with Trump’s help? Netanyahu said the mission was not over and that, together with US President Donald Trump, he would eliminate what he called the Iranian threat. The article describes this as a central part of his pitch for an alliance. Why did Netanyahu oppose forming a government with Arab parties? Netanyahu described some Arab parties as anti-Zionist and accused them of opposing Israel’s existence and supporting its enemies. He said a government should not rely on them. How many seats are needed to form a government in Israel, and did either bloc reach that number? A bloc needs 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset to secure a majority. Exit-poll projections cited in the articles left both Netanyahu’s and Eisenkot’s blocs short, with no clear winner.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu also batted for a “national right-wing government” and said that the right-wing bloc has a "significant, decisive majority" among Jewish voters and those who support a Jewish state. As per Israeli media, the prime minister opposed the formation of a government dependent on Arab parties, which he described as anti-Zionist.

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“We must not form a government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties,” he said, alleging that some parties supported Hamas and called Israeli soldiers "murderers and war criminals."

Netanyahu discards possibility of Arab alliance

Netanyahu criticized politicians and media commentators for talking about the possibility of an Arab alliance, and questioned their willingness to consider cooperation with such parties. Netanyahu accused these parties of opposing Israel's existence and supporting the country's enemies.

"What level have we reached that politicians on the various news channels are talking about that, are normalizing that, and justifying that?" he said.

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Referring to the opposing parties, Netanyahu named the Islamic Movement and the Joint List, and Balad, calling them anti-Zionist, and rejecting the possibility of an alliance with them. "It is forbidden, and it should never actually take shape," he said. He further said “The majority, the Zionist Jewish majority, must join forces. They must unite.” He also hailed Likud as the largest party in Israel.

As per the latest figures Pollster Direct Polls projected 55 seats for the Netanyahu bloc, 49 for the Gadi Eisenkot led opposition bloc and 16 for the Arab parties. Kan 11, an Israeli state-owned, free-to-air television channel, projected that the pro-Netanyahu bloc and the anti-Netanyahu bloc each hold 51 seats.

(With ANI inputs)