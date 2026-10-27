Netanyahu and His Main Opponent Disagree on Many Things—but Not Israel’s Security

TEL AVIV—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leading opposition candidate, Gadi Eisenkot, couldn’t be more different in terms of style, background and a host of issues that matter to Israeli voters. A billboard in Nazareth, Israel, shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside faces of the opposition. But on the questions that matter most to the rest of the world—the future of Gaza, the war with Iran and a Palestinian state—the substantive differences between the man who has governed Israel on and off for 19 years and his challenger are narrower. Israelis will vote on Tuesday in the first national election since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks. Polls show that while they are worried about growing settler extremism and threats to the country’s institutions, the public is practically united on many security-related questions, reflecting a lurch to the right on national security matters since the attacks that sparked the war in Gaza.

Deep Dive Why did Israeli military leaders reportedly oppose action against Iran before the election? How does Gadi Eisenkot’s security position differ from Netanyahu’s? What happens if neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can form a majority after Israel’s election?

That consensus is shrinking the room for maneuver for the 66-year-old Eisenkot, who formed his centrist party last year and is now Netanyahu’s main challenger. Analysts say the lifelong military man whose youngest son died fighting in Gaza understands the limits and costs of military force. Still, he pushes tough positions. He has said he would end Hamas’s rule in Gaza within 18 months—whether through President Trump’s peace plan or by force—and told Israeli radio earlier in the month that he supported building settlements in the West Bank, though he says he would crack down on settler violence and opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state. “I am adamantly opposed to a foreign army between the river and the sea,” Eisenkot added, referring to the Jordan River on the east side of Israel and the Mediterranean to the west.

Gadi Eisenkot, the leading opposition candidate against Netanyahu, is a former Israeli military chief.

Tuesday’s contest in Israel will be the first national election since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.

The statements leave little separating him on security issues from Netanyahu, whose right-wing Likud party has cast the election as a choice between him and an opposition that would support a Palestinian state and appear weak on security. Netanyahu’s opponents “are basically saying the same thing in a more elegant way,” said Tamar Hermann, a pollster and senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute think tank in Jerusalem. “Their security agenda, except for the West Bank, is not substantially different from that of the right.” For many Israelis, this election is the most consequential in the country’s history. It has become a referendum on 77-year-old Netanyahu’s handling of Oct. 7 and its aftermath. The prime minister’s detractors say he has undermined democratic institutions, brought extremists into his government, prolonged wars for political gain and sacrificed Israel’s standing abroad amid an upswell of anger about Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war. The prime minister’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment. Netanyahu has repeatedly said he fights unapologetically for Israel. An October poll by Agam Labs showed 60% of Jewish Israelis want a new prime minister. Even so, under Israel’s parliamentary system, the elections are too close to call. The most recent polling showed Eisenkot’s Yashar party with just a slight lead over Netanyahu’s Likud party, with neither able to assemble a coalition that would secure a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The seat count could trickle in for days, followed by weeks or months of horse trading to come up with a coalition that can govern. In terms of style and background, the two leading candidates couldn’t be more different. Netanyahu is a TV-friendly, veteran political operator. Eisenkot, a former chief of Israel’s military, is a gruff political neophyte who lost a son in the Gaza war.

Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, has governed Israel on and off for 19 years.

Naftali Bennett, another opposition leader and formerly prime minister, in Haifa, Israel, earlier this month.