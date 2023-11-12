Netanyahu's ‘clear’ message amid Gaza ceasefire calls: ‘Israel's war against Hamas…’

Israel-Hamas War Day 38 Updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday yet again rejected growing international calls for a ceasefire and said the battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force". At a press conference with defence minister Yoav Gallant and minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu also urged the leaders of Arab nations to come out against Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with soldiers.(REUTERS FILE)

Benjamin Netanyahu also insisted that after the Israel-Hamas war, now entering its sixth week, Gaza would be demilitarized and Israel would retain security control there. Asked what he meant by security control, Netanyahu said Israeli forces must be able to enter Gaza freely to hunt down militants.

“Hamas has, in effect, lost control of the northern Gaza Strip. It has no place to hide there. From Sinwar to the last terrorist – all of Hamas are dead men. Our forces are attacking them above ground and underground. We will continue at full force, at full strength, until victory,” the Israeli prime minister at the press conference.

Netanyahu's warning to Hezbollah

Issuing a direct warning to Hezbollah, Netanyahu said, “We are also prepared on the northern front. We are operating there with heavy fire – from the air and on the ground. I have warned Hezbollah: Do not make a mistake and enter the war because this will be the mistake of your lives. Your entry into the war will decide Lebanon's fate.”

Hezbollah, which was founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, is the spearhead of an Iran-backed alliance hostile to Israel and the United States. It fought a month-long war against Israel in 2006.

The group has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces at the Lebanese-Israeli frontier since October 8, but the tit-for-tat shelling has been largely restricted to the border and Hezbollah has mostly struck military targets.

‘Come out against Hamas’: Netanyahu to Arab leaders

“To the leaders of the Arab states, leaders who worry about the future of their countries and of the Middle East, I say one thing: You must come out against Hamas. In the 16 years of its tyranny, Hamas has brought disaster to Gaza. It has brought only two things to the residents of the Gaza Strip: Blood and poverty. Hamas is an integral part of the axis of terrorism led by Iran, and this axis of terrorism and evil endangers the entire Middle East, and the entire Arab world as well. I am convinced that many Arab leaders understand this,” the PM said.

Ruling out a role for the current Palestinian Authority government in Gaza post-war, Netanyahu said, "There will have to be something else there." When asked whether the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has partial administrative control in the occupied West Bank, may govern Gaza after the war.

"There won't be a civilian authority that educates their children to hate Israel, to kill Israelis, to wipe out the state of Israel," he replied.

For now, Netanyahu said, “the war against (Hamas) is advancing with full force, and it has one goal, to win. There is no alternative to victory".

On hostages held by Hamas

Speaking on hostages held captive by Hamas, Netanyahu said he has heard all kinds of reports in the global media from unauthorised sources. “My directive and that of the Cabinet is clear: There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages. I would also like to clarify that the holding of the international contacts on the release of the hostages is being carried out by Mossad Director David Barnea, with the assistance of Maj.-Gen. (Ret.) Nitzan Alon, and when we have something to say, something concrete, we will update the families and submit it to the full Government. Until then, prudence would dictate silence."

A cease-fire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by militants in Gaza are released, the Israeli prime minister said in a televised address.

Chaos at Shifa hospital in Gaza

Pressure was growing on Israel after frantic doctors at Gaza’s largest hospital said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby, another child in an incubator and four other patients. Thousands of war-wounded, medical staff and displaced civilians were caught in the fighting.

In recent days, fighting near Shifa and other hospitals in northern Gaza has intensified and supplies have run out. The Israeli military has alleged, without providing evidence, that Hamas has established command posts in and underneath hospitals, using civilians as human shields. Medical staff at Shifa have denied such claims and accused Israel of harming civilians with indiscriminate attacks.

Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia said the facility lost power Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

